Teen injured in 100-foot fall at Victor Falls in Bonney Lake

Fire crews on Wednesday rescued a teenage boy who fell 100 feet down a waterfall in Bonney Lake.

Crews from East Pierce Fire & Rescue and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a call for a fall victim around 1 p.m.

The call was for a teen that fell nearly 100 feet off a cliff at Victor Falls, according to Assistant Chief Bill Sandlian.

Sandlian tells FOX 13 News rescue crews had to repel down the cliff to get to the teen. Then crews had to pull the teen back up the cliff with a rope system.

Sandlian said the teen had injuries to his back and head, but could not provide specific details. He did say the teen was conscious.

"We’ve obviously had worse outcomes here. The crews did an amazing job getting down there and triaging him and medically stabilizing him and getting him up to the top, so we can transport him to the hospital," said Sandlian.

Sandlian says Victor Falls has been a problem area in the past. He says in 2019 someone died at the location.

Sandlian said another teen was with the victim, but was not hurt.