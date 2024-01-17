Teen rescued after falling through ice in Clallam County lagoon

A teen boy was rescued after he fell through ice earlier this week in Clallam County.

On Monday, crews responded to a reported ice rescue near South Diamond Shore Lane in Diamond Point.

According to officials, the person who reported it said that someone fell through the ice in a lagoon and was "thrashing" around.

When crews arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy standing in about 3 feet of water, trying to break the thick ice to get out of the lagoon.

Fire officials said the teen was walking on the ice when it broke, causing him to fall into the cold water. He had been in the water for about 10-15 minutes before crews arrived.

The teen was conscious initially while yelling at family members on shore, but later became lethargic and disoriented.

Two bystanders threw a buoy with a rope at him and he was able to wrap the rope around him.

The Battalion Chief of the Clallam County Fire District #3 and the bystanders pulled the teen to the shore.

Officials said he was put in an aid car and rewarming procedures were done after he showed signs of hypothermia and a decreased level of consciousness.

He was taken to Providence Everett and is expected to make a full recovery.