Teen suspect pleads guilty in South Hill armed robbery, police chase

One of four teens arrested in connection to an armed robbery in South Hill that led to a police chase in Eatonville has pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

On June 9, 2023, Pierce County deputies responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store near Meridian and 152nd Street around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle and pursued it, lost sight of it, but later located it in Eatonville and used stop sticks to halt the car.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle crashed on Orville Road E. just south of Ohop Lake, and four suspects inside the car fled.

One suspect was quickly arrested, and two others were taken into custody as they tried to steal a Kia. A fourth suspect was arrested near SR-161 and Ohop Creek Drive.

One of the suspects was 18, another was 15, and the rest were 16.

One of the 16-year-olds (now 17) received a five-year sentence for the robbery charge, and will serve an additional 30 days behind bars for the second charge.

The cases for the rest of the suspects are still pending.