Troopers investigate deadly crash between motorcycle, bus on SR-7 near Eatonville

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a bus near Eatonville on Saturday.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo, just after 10 a.m., troopers and paramedics responded to the crash on SR-7 near Alder Cutoff Rd. E. 

The WSP says there were two people riding the motorcycle during the crash. One of them died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

There were also no passengers on the bus, and the driver was uninjured. 

The intersection was blocked for an extended period of time to appropriated investigate the crash. 

Details regarding what led up to the crash are limited at this time. 

