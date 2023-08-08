Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Renton

Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car that happened in Renton on Tuesday.

At around 8 a.m., the Renton Police Department (RPD) responded to a crash near the corner of Duvall Ave. NE and NE 4th St.

Photo: FOX 13's Dan Griffin

Authorities say when first responders arrived, they found the victim's motorcycle jammed beneath the front of a Honda SUV, and the rider laying unresponsive near a pole off the side of the road.

Detectives say one witness who passed by the crash attempted CPR, but the victim was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

FOX 13's Dan Griffin spoke to Renton Police Detective Robert Onishi, who says speed is likely the contributing factor that led to this crash.

Their investigation has so far revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on NE 4th St., and changed lanes to pass a slower vehicle while approaching the intersection. The Honda SUV involved was driving eastbound on 4th St. to make a left-hand turn onto Duvall. As the motorcyclist enter the middle of the intersection, he slammed on the brakes - causing him to skid in front of the SUV.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was likely traveling at a high rate of speed, because he was ejected from his bike, and was sent from the middle of the intersection to a sign pole near the sidewalk.

Related article

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and collecting video evidence to determine an exact cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD.

This is a developing story.