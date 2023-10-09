Tukwila crash: 3 people dead, 1 seriously injured

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Puget Sound Fire)

Three people are dead and one seriously hurt after a car crash late Sunday night in Tukwila.

According to Puget Sound Fire, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on S. 128th St., east of Military Rd. S. But officers weren't dispatched to the scene until someone reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Two of the victims were found dead outside of the car. The heavy rescue squad cut into the vehicle to get two others out - one died at the scene. Another person was taken with life-threatening injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

The Tukwila Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

King County Medic One and King County Fire District #2 also responded to the scene.