U District Cherry Blossom Festival: What to know

The U District's Cherry Blossom Festival has officially kicked off, marking the start of spring and two weeks dedicated to some of Seattle's most beautiful trees!

The festival began on March 16 and lasts until April 1, with tens of thousands of visitors expected at the University of Washington Quad.

Over 80 U District businesses are also presenting a special menu for the festival, featuring a variety of cherry and blossom-themed food, drinks, and retail specials. A list of participating businesses is available on the U District Seattle website.

The historic trees at UW were a gift from Japan, and are nearly 90 years old. They were originally planted in a grove at the Washington Park Arboretum, but later moved to the UW campus in 1964.

There are also several events happening around the festival, such as the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run and the U District Farmers Market.

The cherry blossoms can be found on Pierce Lane in Seattle, surrounded by Gowen, Savery, Smith, Raitt, Miller halls and the Music and Art buildings. More information can be found on the U Distrtict website.