Village supporting homeless veterans asks Tacoma leaders for contract extension

The location of a sanctioned homeless encampment and outreach service for veterans in Tacoma is in jeopardy.

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hope Veterans Village has had many success stories. Still, some people don’t want it in the neighborhood anymore.

Wednesday, directors of the village and city leaders scheduled a community meeting to share success stories of FOB Hope Village and hear perspective from the community.

Rory Burns said he was experiencing homelessness in Tacoma for about one year. The U.S. Air Force veteran has been a tenant at the FOB Hope Village for three months.

"It saved my life," Burns admitted. "I really was contemplating suicide. And, I really, really was thinking about doing it."

Burns is one of 25 veterans experiencing homelessness currently at the village, located at 82nd and Pacific Ave. The site has the capacity for 30 people.

Monique Brown, founder and executive director of the village, is also a veteran. Brown said it was her mission to offer this resource to fellow comrades after seeing significant need.

"We served in the military. And, what they went through—how could they come home and live outside? How could America let people who defended our democracy come home and be out here on the street?" Brown said.

RELATED: Pierce County neighbors divided over planned homeless micro-village

"Our names should be at the top of the list," said Burns. "And I’m not trying to brag or boast. But for the service that we did for everybody, we’re warranted. We’re not asking for much."

The FOB Hope Village started in May 2022, contracted through the City of Tacoma using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The village offers opportunities to help veterans reclaim their lives. The site is equipped with tents, portable showers, restrooms, a kitchen and an outdoor mess hall. Several community partners donate food, clothing, and water. Area organizations also provide veterans on-site access to resources for jobs, housing, medical services and rehab.

"They learn how to reintegrate into society," said Tammy Creley, site manager for FOB Hope Village. "They start working as a community. So, they’re responsible for keeping this site clean. They have accountabilities and responsibilities, just like they would and will when they get into permanent housing."

Since its opening, the village has served 114 veterans, with 51 of them now in permanent housing. There are many success stories the program hopes to continue. However, the issue is the contract for the location is expiring.

"We asked for an extension and the city says, ‘We’re going to give you an extension, but they have to speak to the community,’" explained Brown. "Now, I don’t know if the community says ‘No, get out.’ I don’t know what happens. But I’m praying that they say ‘Yes, keep it here, it’s fine,' and that we continue to be successful."

City leaders will be using discussion from Wednesday’s community meeting with village directors and area neighbors to determine next steps for the site. Brown said she hopes neighbors consider their continued success and their need to stay.

RELATED: Burien city leaders explore 'no camping' ordinance, tiny home village amid homelessness crisis

"Should they not, we will ask the city if they can find another place for us. We cannot afford to keep this running without the city, there’s no way," said Brown. "We cannot stop this. I had never dreamed of it working this right. Never."