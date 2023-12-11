WA leader of $6.8M pandemic fraud scheme pleads guilty

A 29-year-old woman who used fraudulently wired pandemic assistance to fund a lavish lifestyle has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the wide-ranging scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Paradise Williams was the leader in a scheme that stole millions from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program intended to assist King County residents facing eviction.

Through the entire scheme, Williams earned more than $6.8 million from pandemic assistance programs.

According to the plea agreement, from June 2020 to February 2022, Williams personally participated in the submission of over 125 fraudulent applications for the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds administered by King County, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act unemployment benefits.

Prosecutors say Williams enlisted dozens of associates, including her five codefendants, in successfully defrauding the programs of more than $3.3 million by posing as fake tenants, landlords, and small business owners in need of assistance.

In submitting these applications, Williams, among other things, created falsified bank statements, tenant ledgers, and landlord attestations, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Through the scheme, Williams personally received more than $2 million in fraudulent proceeds and spent the money on extravagant expenses such as luxury cars, lavish trips, cosmetic surgery, jewelry, and designer goods.

On Dec. 11, she pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and money laundering charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

"Wire fraud in relation to a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency is punishable by up to 30 years in prison," the U.S Attorney's Office said.

The government has agreed to recommend no more nine years for Williams, but a U.S District Judge will ultimately determine the sentence