Washington State Ferries to start 'international recruitment effort' after leader announces retirement

Washington State Ferries will begin an international recruitment effort for new leadership. Patty Rubstello, who has been head of WSF for nearly three years, is retiring.

Ian Sterling, spokesperson for WSF, said leading the ferry system is a challenging job. He explained Rubstello announced her retirement to staff on Friday. Sterling confirmed Rubstello is stepping down after recently learning she will become a grandmother.

"She’s been a great leader for us, has brought a lot of money to the ferry system, and she’s really proud of the work that she’s done," Sterling said.

Rubstello has been with the Washington State Department of Transportation for more than 30 years. Her announcement to retire comes at a difficult time for the ferry system. WSF continues dealing with ongoing issues with its aging fleet which forces a reduction in services, changes to vessel routes and schedules, among other impacts. The issues, however, predated Rubstello before she became head of the agency in early 2021.

"In the early 2000s, where we didn’t build boats for 10 years-- there just wasn’t money to do that. Ferries lost its dedicated source of funding, so it’s been a real struggle since then. And the can got kicked down the road, and now we’re looking at the results of that where we have an aging fleet and not as many boats as you need," Sterling said.

The ferry system is also experiencing staffing shortages due to a worldwide deficit of mariners, though Sterling said recruiting efforts are beginning to prove effective for WSF.

The spokesperson explained Rubstello will stay at WSF until a successor is hired and cross-trained.

"She’s going to stay here and make sure that person is equipped to take the reins," Sterling said. "And what that means is probably an international recruitment effort to find the next head of Ferries. We’re the biggest ferry system in North America and one of the biggest and busiest in the world. So, we want to make sure we get the right leadership in here."