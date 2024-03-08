Washington's new laws in 2024: Everything you need to know

A host of bills are on their way to being signed into law in Washington state.

The 2024 legislative session has ended, with some bills being deliberated into the early morning hours of the final day, including a controversial gas tax bill that Republicans claim was muscled through by Gov. Inslee, who they say threatened to torpedo other bills they were working on if they did not pass it.

But there is far more than just climate policies and law enforcement laws going to the governor's desk.

RELATED: US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings

Other laws that passed include: