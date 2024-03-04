3 of 6 conservative-backed ballot initiatives passed, adopted in Washington

Three of six conservative-backed ballot initiatives have passed and will be adopted in Washington state after the legislative session on Monday. The fate of the three remaining initiatives will be left to voters on the Nov. 2024 ballot.

Initiatives that are passed and adopted do not need a signature from the governor, and laws will take effect 90 days after the end of the session.

Brian Heywood, a Redmond multimillionaire and founder of the PAC Let's go Washington, is the man behind all six high-profile initiatives – spending $6 million of his own money to organize and collect 2.6 million signatures for the initiatives to qualify for the ballot.

Ballot initiatives that passed and will be adopted in Washington state

I-2111: State income tax

Initiative 2111 prohibits state taxes based on personal income.

Washington State does not have an income tax, but this would permanently close the book on the issue.

I-2113: Removing restrictions on police pursuits

The passage of Initiative 2113 means that law enforcement officers would no longer need reasonable suspicion that a person inside a vehicle has committed specific crimes such as a violent offense, sex offense, or domestic violence assault to initiate a pursuit. Instead, it broadens the requirement, stipulating that reasonable suspicion of a broad "legal violation" would be sufficient.

I-2113 passed 77-20 and now goes to the Secretary of State for certification. It will go into effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session Thursday.

I-2081: Allowing parents to review educational materials

Initiative 2081 will provide parents with a right to review educational materials, receive certain notifications and opt out of sexual health education.

Ballot initiatives that will be decided by voters

I-2109: Capital gains tax

If passed, Initiative 2109 would repeal the capital gains excise tax on individuals' long-term capital assets with capital gains over $250,000.

I-2117: Climate Commitment Act

Initiative 2117 would prohibit carbon tax credit trading and repeal provisions of the 2021 Washington Climate Commitment Act.

I-2124: WA Cares program

I-2124 would allow employees and self-employed Washingtonians to opt out of the state's long-term services and supports trust health care program, known as WA Cares.