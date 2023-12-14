Analysts say several ballot initiatives could dominate WA legislative session in 2024

The 2024 legislative session begins on Jan. 8 and state lawmakers will be back trying to push their bills through.

However, FOX 13 News political analysts say it's not the bills that will dominate the conversation in the upcoming session.

Republican Randy Pepple and Democrat Cathy Allen sat down with FOX 13's Hana Kim on Thursday to talk about the issues they think will stand out.

They say discussions over several ballot initiatives, including police pursuits and cap and trade could dominate 2024's legislative session. Although the two disagree on whether voters will support them.

Conservative political group Lets Go Washington are behind these 6 initiatives:

I-2113 calls to restore ‘reasonable’ police pursuits.

I-2124 would allow you to opt out of state-run long-term care

I-2117 aims to repeal Governor Inslee's cap-and-trade program that goes after carbon emission polluters

I-2109 would repeal capital gains

I-2111 wants to make sure there will be no state income tax

I-2081 would require public schools to notify parents about certain things, like when a child receives medical services

So far, Lets Go Washington has collected enough signatures to get several of the ballots onto the November ballot including the cap and trade issue, police pursuits and parental notification.