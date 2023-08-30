'We must do more'; Snohomish Co. announces strategies to combat worsening drug crisis

Snohomish County is preparing to roll out near-term fixes to address rising drug addiction and overdoses, including a mobile opioid treatment clinic.

County Executive Dave Somers on Wednesday announced a set of goals to address the county's drug-use crisis. This follows an executive directive in May 2023 setting a timeline to counter the recent spike in overdoses, deaths and drug-related property damage and crime.

The directive required the multi-agency coordination group to identify goals within 30 days, submit and implement near-term strategies within 90 days, and develop and submit mid- to long-term strategies within 180 days. Contributors to the group include firefighting and emergency medical, human services, public health and public safety representatives.

Money from a nationwide opioid settlement will fund a multi-pronged plan.

"I lost my kid brother in March from a fentanyl overdose. I know how deadly these drugs are and the impacts they have on loved ones and our whole community," said Somers. "In Snohomish County, we have the infrastructure and partnerships needed to address substance use disorder, and we’re acting with urgency to launch and expand local efforts."

One of the main near-term strategies is a mobile ‘opioid treatment program’ (OPT) that would dispatch to high-priority areas to administer medication and provide behavioral health therapy.

Other strategies include expanding the county's amount of overdose antidotes like naloxone, as well as give $150,000 to local organizations that provide opioid support services.

"Ultimately, we need an influx of state and federal dollars to address the complex issues individuals, communities, and businesses are facing because of this drug crisis," said Somers. "We must do more before we lose more family members and neighbors."

Officials says the number of opioid overdose deaths in Snohomish County more than doubled between 2017 and 2022.

For more information, read the county's full list of strategies online.