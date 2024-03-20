Ramadan is one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims to commemorate the revelation of the Qur'an. An estimated 1.8 billion Muslims around the world will take part in Ramadan 2024 in some way.

Keep reading to learn more Ramadan, its rules and why Muslims fast.

When does Ramadan start?

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting. That calendar is based on the lunar year, which is 354 days — eleven days shorter than the solar year. That means each lunar month is eleven days earlier each year.

The month of Ramadan traditionally began and ended with a new moon, but many Muslims now follow a schedule based on astronomical calculations.

When is Ramadan 2024?

In 2024, Ramadan is expected to take place from March 11 to April 9.

What are the rules of Ramadan?

Sawm, or fasting during Ramadan, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam meant to encourage spiritual reflection. Sawm is Arabic for "to refrain" as Ramadan is a time for Muslims to practice self-restraint.

The other pillars are Shahada (faith), Salah (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving) and Hajj (pilgrimage).

Do you still eat during Ramadan?

Muslims fast from eating and drinking during sunlight hours. Fasting is a means to being closer to God while also exercising self-control, gratitude and compassion. Some people are exempt from fasting, including pregnant or nursing mothers, sick people, and elderly people and children.

Muslims have a meal called suhoor or sehri early in the morning before dawn.

Following a sunset prayer, the fast is broken with a meal called iftar, which often begins with dates or apricots and water or sweetened milk.

What do you say at the beginning of Ramadan?

It is customary to say "Ramadan Mubarak," which means "Blessed Ramadan."

"Ramadan Kareem" is another greeting which translates to "Have a generous Ramadan."

When does Ramadan end? What is Eid ul-Fitr?

Eid ul-Fitr is a major holiday at the conclusion of Ramadan, meaning "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast." The exact date of the holiday can be found on the calendar of important Islamic dates.

A special prayer is held on the morning of Eid before a community celebration with socializing and eating among family and friends. Children often receive gifts or money. Muslims also often donate to charity to help feed those less fortunate.

What does Eid Mubarak mean?

Eid Mubarak translates to "blessed holiday!"

