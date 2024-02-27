Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & John Mellencamp announce music festival at Gorge Amphitheatre

article

Music icons Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp will be coming to two Washington venues as a part of their Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer.

Brittney Spencer will join the performers at both the Spokane and George shows. Billy Strings will join the festival for only the Gorge Amphitheatre show. This is the only show on the tour that Billy Strings will be performing at.

Also joining the tour, but not at any Washington shows, are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse and Southern Avenue.

"This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," Nelson said in a press release.

The tour formed in 2016 and musicians like Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour.

Tickets for both shows go on sale March 1. You can get them here.

VIP packages will be available, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets until Thursday, Feb. 29, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.