WSDOT: Website outage caused by 'cyber attack,' service still not restored

Officials say outages that tanked the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website this week were the result of a ‘cyber attack.’ Experts are still working to restore web service.

The outage affected traffic cams, mountain pass cams, travel map, mobile app, ferry vessel watch and online freight permits.

WSDOT says the outages were caused by a ‘cyber security incident’ aimed at interrupting travel-related information.

Since Tuesday, their traffic and mountain pass cameras have been restored on the app but not the website. Ferry schedules are also working on the app. People in need of commercial vehicle permits can still get them handwritten at the following locations.

It is not known how long it will take for web service to fully restore.

In the meantime, WSDOT says travelers looking for mountain pass conditions can go to the National Weather Service website and enter the location you are looking for.