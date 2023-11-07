King County election web site experiences 'slowness' on election night; check results here
King County's election website was experiencing slowness after dropboxes closed on Election night. But you can find the latest 2023 General Election results for Seattle and King County here.
King County officials told FOX 13 after 8 p.m. that "the site was experiencing some slowness/spottiness there for a few minutes… I hear from IT that those issues should be resolved and everything looks good on the web now."
King County Elections posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:45 a.m. stating that King County sites had been experiencing slowness on Tuesday.
King County General Election Results 2023
