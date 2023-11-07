Live election results: These are the key races in Washington state

FOX 13 is tracking key races across Washington state in the 2023 General Election, including seven Seattle City Council seats, a Seattle housing levy, a Tacoma measure on tenant rights, Snohomish County sheriff and executive, and Spokane mayor.

King County

King County's election website was down shortly after 8:00 p.m. but officials shared the results in this PDF:

Seattle City Council

There will be a shakeup on the Seattle City Council which has seven of nine seats up for grabs. There will be four new members with open races in districts 1, 3, 4 and 5.

There are also three incumbents trying to hold onto their spots in districts 2, 6 and 7. Andrew Lewis, who represents downtown Seattle, is expected to have the toughest battle to keep his seat.

Seattle Housing Levy

Also on the ballot in Seattle is renewing the city's housing levy. This time the levy is massive, asking voters to raise $970 million over the next seven years.

The levy will address Seattle's need for more affordable housing. The renewal would raise the levy's tax rate on assessed property value from 14 cents per $1,000 to 45 cents per $1,000.

The owner of a median-priced home would jump from paying about $108 to $360 a year.

Pierce County

City of Tacoma Measure 1

In Tacoma, there is a controversial measure on the ballot fighting for more tenant rights.

Supporters of Measure 1 including groups like Democratic Socialist of America say Tacoma residents are experiencing the most evictions and rent continues to increase.

If Measure 1 passes, landlords would be banned from evicting anyone during the cold weather months as well as during the school year if a household has students. So even if they don't pay rent, landlords could not evict in many of those cases.

Also, if the rent goes up by more than 5%, they have to pay two months worth of rent to help relocate a tenant who cannot afford the increase.

Landlord groups say the restrictions are severe, even more stringent than Seattle's law right now. They say the rules will hurt small landlords and allow for abuses if someone wants to squat.

Tacoma City Council

Also in Tacoma, two seats on the city council are up for grabs.

Pierce County Council

There are open seats on the Pierce County Council. District 2 could shift the council's balance of power.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County Sheriff

There is a contentious race for sheriff in Snohomish County where Adam Fortney is seeking re-election against challenger Susanna Johnson.

Snohomish County Executive

The county will also choose a new executive, incumbent Dave Somers is running against challenger Bob Hagglund.

City of Edmonds Mayor

The races for Edmonds mayor is one of the closest in the state and was only separated by a few dozen votes in the Primary.

Spokane County

City of Spokane Mayor

In Eastern Washington, the mayor's race in Spokane has been hotly contested.

More than $1 million has been raised by both candidates, more than any other race in the state.

