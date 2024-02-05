WSP detains hit-and-run driver accused of causing 9 crashes
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A suspected hit-and-run driver that caused multiple crashes involving nine different vehicles on State Route 3 has been detained.
Washington State Patrol says a man caused the crashes on northbound SR 3 earlier on Monday.
The suspect then jumped into the bed of a truck and got a ride to Finn Hill, according to WSP.
The man dislocated his shoulder while trying to jump out of the truck bed and was detained.
WSP says there were a total of nine vehicles involved, starting at Newberry.
Troopers are forwarding charges for felony DUI and hit-and-run.
This is a developing story.