WSP investigates seven-car crash near DuPont, one injured

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a seven-car crash on northbound I-5 near DuPont Wednesday morning.

At 7:37 a.m., troopers announced that a seven-car pileup was blocking the two left lanes of northbound I-5. Tow trucks swiftly moved in, and troopers were able to clear the lanes by 7:47 a.m.

According to WSP Trooper John Dattilo, one person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.