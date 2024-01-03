Police investigate deadly crash involving car, pedestrian in Tacoma

Police are investigating a deadly overnight crash between a car and a pedestrian in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) sent out an alert just before midnight saying 72nd St. from Pacific Ave. to E B St. would be closed until 2 a.m.

The TPD asked the public to avoid this area, so they could investigate the scene.

Details about the crash are limited. Police have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the collision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.