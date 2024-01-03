Fire tears through abandoned school in Tacoma

Crews are working to put out a fire at an abandoned middle school in Tacoma on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial fire at 4 a.m. at the old Gault Middle School off East Division Lane.

When crews arrived, the fire had spread throughout the building.

A part of the building's roof collapsed, which gave crews more access to extinguish the fire.

Officials told FOX 13 they believe the fire started adjacent to the auditorium. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

The building had been abandoned for 15 years.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.