WSP seeking witnesses of drive-by shooting in Tacoma

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of a drive-by shooting that happened on I-5 in Tacoma last month.

On July 24 at around 7 p.m., a victim reported being shot at on the interstate just south of 38th St.

Generic police lights (FOX 9)

The WSP says the victim was driving northbound in their light blue Toyota Sienna minivan, and approaching the 38th St./SR-16 exit when a dark blue GMC Yukon approached from behind.

The victim reported that the GMC was attempted to slow traffic behind them.

According to the victim, as soon as they merged to exit onto 38th St., someone inside the GMC pulled out a black handgun and fired a round into the trunk hatch of their minivan.

Authorities say no one was injured.

Featured article

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark blue 1999-2005 GMC Yukon with Alaska license plates.

So far, witnesses have not been able to provide additional information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows who might have been involved are asked to contact Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.

This is a developing story.