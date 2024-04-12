One week after Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested for indecent exposure, the 27-year-old has been formally charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

A bond has been set for $2,000.

Kelley was booked into the Elmore County Jail on April 5 at 5 p.m., Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley, right, was arrested on April 5 for indecent exposure. (Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley, right, was arrested on April 5 for indecent exposure. (Getty Images/Elmore County Sheriff))

Charging documents allege Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, according to Al.com.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

In addition to the indecent exposure charge, Kelley was also booked on obstructing governmental operations charges by the Millbrook Police Department.

Representatives for Judd did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2017, Kelley pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. She was later sentenced to jail after leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program and violating her probation.

She began her eight-year sentence in 2017, but was released six years early and put on parole.

In 2015, Kelley was arrested at a Walgreens in Nashville, Tenn., after police caught her and another man, Richard Wilcutt, in a car with an improperly installed license plate in the parking lot of the drugstore. During their questioning, police found pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel in a bag that had been thrown outside their vehicle, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

As the items are ingredients typically used to produce methamphetamine, both Wilcutt and Kelley were arrested on charges of meth manufacture promotion.

In an exclusive interview on Fox Nation's "The Pursuit! With John Rich" following Kelley's early release in 2019, Judd said, "I've got one on patrol, and I've got one on parole," referring to her two children.

"I'm no different than anyone else. I've got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony — emphasis on the word 'test' — of both my children saying, 'Wow, that didn't work.'"

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Golden Bachelor' couple divorcing only months after marriage

The Washington Spring Fair returns: Ultimate guide for 2024

Margot Robbie making ‘Monopoly’ movie following 'Barbie' success

Morgan Wallen to open Nashville bar following recent arrest

Madonna stops Miami concert because it was too cold

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report. Get more from FOX News.