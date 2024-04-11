Madonna stops Miami concert because it was too cold

article

Madonna was performing in concert during a tour stop in Miami and was not happy and abruptly stopped the show.

While performing Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on the leg of her " Madonna: The Celebration Tour ," the concert was riddled with technical issues and prompted the entertainer to criticize her staff during the show.

One social media video from a Madonna fan account claims the entertainer was having trouble with her singing voice at last Saturday's show because the air-conditioning was switched on too high, despite her requests to have it turned down.

The 65-year-old pop star prefers warmer temperatures to preserve her voice and prevent further injuries, the Miami Herald reported. Last year, Madonna had a bacterial infection, putting her in the ICU and postponing her tour.

A guest at the concert told the Miami Herald that it was warm in the arena because Madonna "likes it that way" since it helps to improve her performance.

One person on social media commented that the arena was very warm and too uncomfortable for fans on Saturday, Newsweek noted.

"Oh God yes she's been known for not liking AC I remember how hot it was at the concert cuz she had the AC turned off where's the consideration for her fans," @Blondiee39 said.

The entertainer added a second show in Miami on April 9, marking her last one in the U.S.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour stopped in 35 cities in the U.S. and hosted more than 71 shows to celebrate the music icon’s over 40-year career.

