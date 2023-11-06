Equip offers innovative virtual treatment for eating disorders

This content was created in partnership with our sponsor, Regence BlueShield.

The state of eating disorders in the United States is staggering, with nearly 30 million Americans experiencing an eating disorder during their lifetime, and only 23% of them receiving treatment.

Innovative solutions are needed to address the problem. Founded in 2019, Equip is the leading evidence-based virtual eating disorder treatment program, on a mission to ensure that everyone with an eating disorder can access treatment that works.

Eating disorders can impact anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, or socioeconomic status, said Dr. Angela Celio Doyle, vice president of behavioral health for Equip. "There is really no one that eating disorders don’t affect," she said.

Equip’s mission is clear: "Accessible, affordable care is a key pillar of Equip treatment," Doyle said.

Built by clinical experts in the eating disorder field and those who have experienced eating disorders firsthand, Equip fills the gaps in today’s insufficient eating disorder landscape. It provides entirely virtual, evidence-based treatment through a multidisciplinary care team (including a medical provider, therapist, dietitian, and trained mentors), allowing each patient to fully recover without disrupting their life.

Equip treats patients of all ages and diagnoses in all 50 states, and accepts many major insurance plans and Medicaid.

Equip is partnering with Regence BlueShield to bring Equip’s innovative virtual care model to Regence members. "When you have an organization like Regence and an organization like Equip that share these values of affordable, accessible care, it really does become a dream team when we can work together," Doyle said.

To learn more, go online to equip.health.