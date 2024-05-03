How do Kentucky Derby racehorses get their names?

article

The 150th Kentucky Derby will be enjoyed by many fans as they marvel at the talent of the horses on the track, but another unique feature of these thoroughbreds is the names.

Some of the horses competing in the racing spectacle this weekend, like Sierra Leone, Mystik Dan, and Catching Freedom, have to go through a detailed process to get their names.

What are the rules for racehorse names?

The Jockey Club is the official registry of all horses in the U.S. and Canada. The Lexington, Kentucky-based organization has the job of enforcing the naming guidelines for racehorses, according to the website.

Some horses use the same name multiple times, but typically, they can be used again after a thoroughbred has been out of racing or breeding for 10 years.

The Jockey Club doesn’t allow certain words or phrases like "horse-related terms" such as "filly" or "colt."

Horses can’t be named after a living person unless approved by the organization gets written permission to use them. Additionally, names with vulgar or obscene meanings are off-limits. Horse owners sometimes name their animals based on space markings or other physical appearance features.

Featured article

What are the names of the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses?

Here are the name of the thoroughbreds competing in this weekend’s race, per America’s

Dornoch Sierra Leone Mystik Dan Catching Freedom Catalytic Just Steel Honor Marie Just a touch T O Password Forever Young Track Phantom West Saratoga Endlessly Domestic Product Grand Mo The First Fierceness Stronghold Resilience Society Man What to know Epic Ride

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.