Kraken announce three-year extension for GM Ron Francis

The Seattle Kraken announced a three-year contract extension for general manager Ron Francis on Wednesday.

Francis was responsible for building the team from scratch through last year’s expansion draft and managed to augment the roster over the last year to build a group that nearly reached the Western Conference Final.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended Ron Francis through the 2026-27 NHL Season," said Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway in a statement. "Ron has done remarkable work over the last four years and deserves this recognition. He has built a tremendous team, putting Seattle hockey on the map. He is building for long term success and is dedicated to our city, our fans, and our community."

Francis made many key additions to the roster this year that helped spark a 40-point improvement in the standings and an appearance in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A trade for Oliver Bjorkstrand, free agent signings of André Burakovsky, Justin Schultz and Martin Jones, and a midseason waiver claim of Eeli Tolvanen helped carry the team to a second round Game 7 against the Dallas Stars.

Francis was hired to be the general manager of the then unnamed Kraken franchise in July 2019 more than two years ahead of when the team would begin NHL play in the 2021-22 season. He had spent four seasons as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes before being let go in 2018 following four seasons without reaching the postseason.

Francis was also responsible for hiring head coach Dave Hakstol to run the team. Hakstol is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, which is given to the coach that has contributed most to his team's success.

The team did not disclose the length of contract for Francis when he was hired in 2019. The extension beginning in the 2024-25 season confirms that Francis was signed a five-year deal when he joined the team. The extension runs three years the term of the existing deal.

The Kraken are well positioned for the future as well with a bunch of extra draft picks acquired in trades during the last two years. In addition to a full allotment of their own selections, Seattle has five additional picks that were acquired in trades for Mark Giordano, Colin Blackwell, Mason Appleton and Calle Järnkrok at last year’s trade deadline.

Additionally, the team’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley has a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville). Top prospects Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans are among those leading the Calder Cup chase in the team’s debut season.

The biggest offseason question for Seattle will involve defenseman Vince Dunn as he is a restricted free agent. Will Borgen, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Cale Fleury are also restricted free agents with Carson Soucy, Ryan Donato and Martin Jones are unrestricted free agents.

Francis said he intends to extend qualifying offers to both Dunn and Borgen.