Michael Penix Jr., Jewell Loyd named Seattle Sports Stars of the Year

article

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd were named as Star of the Year at the 89th Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards, presented by the Seattle Sports Commission on Thursday night.

Penix was named the male sports star of the year, beating out fellow Husky wide receiver Rome Odunze, Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, Kraken center Matty Beniers, and Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Loyd won the women's award over Reign defender Lauren Barnes, Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, Seattle Pacific track star Vanessa Aniteye, and high school golf phenom Angela Zhang.

The Washington Huskies run to the National Championship game was named the Sports Story of the Year, while Reign head coach Laura Harvey was named the Sports Leader of the Year.

Penix became the first Husky to ever win the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best all-around player in college football as determined by Maxwell Football Club members, FBS head coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. Penix led the nation in passing yards (4,218) and passing yards per game (324.5). He threw 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games played for the Huskies this season while completing 65.9 percent of his passes with a 9.1 yards per attempt average, both of which are career-highs.

Loyd was a breakout star in her first season in a leading role for the storm following the departure of Breanna Stewart and retirement of Sue Bird. Loyd broke WNBA records for single-season points, free throws, and most games with at least 25 points scored. She was also named WNBA All-Star MVP with an All-Star Game-record 31 points.

The Huskies went undefeated during the regular season with victories over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship, and Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl to advance to their first National Championship in the FBS playoff era.

Harvey piloted the Reign to an appearance in the NWSL Championship and became the first head coach in NWSL history to reach 200 wins.

Harvey won the award over Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, UW softball coach Heather Tarr, WSU women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge, and Seattle University men's soccer coach Pete Fewing.

In addition to the headline awards, retiring Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe was given the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award for her efforts in social justice and equal pay in women's soccer.

Guyle Fielder – a 93-year-old former hockey player for the Seattle Totems – won the Royal Brougham Sports Legend Award. Fielder was a six-time league MVP for the Western Hockey League. The Kraken have an annual award named after Fielder given to a player who best exemplifies "perseverance, hustle and dedication"

Former Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone and the late ESPN.com, St. Paul Pioneer-Press, and Seattle Post-Intelligencer sports writer Jim Caple earned the Keith Jackson Media Excellence Award.

Olivia Vitello, an 11-year-old UW softball fan who is undergoing enzyme replacement therapy at Seattle Children’s Hospital, was awarded the Wayne Gittinger Inspirational Youth Award.

Rise Above, a nonprofit empowering Native American youth, was given the Sports Equity and Inclusion Award.

Additionally, former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, former Seahawks head coach Dennie Erickson, University of Washington associate athletic director Chip Lydum, former UW football player Steve Pelluer, and former Seahawks athletic trainer Jim Whitesel were named to the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame.