Ozzie Alonso to sign one-day contract to retire with Sounders FC

article

Ozzie Alonso will officially retire as a Sounder, returning to Seattle to sign a one-day contract with the Rave Green this week.

During his 15 seasons in MLS, Alonso, affectionately called "the Honey Badger" due to his aggressive style, played for a decade with the Sounders.

Considered one of the key players who embody the grit, determination, and mindset that define Sounders FC, Alonso is greatly appreciated by the majority owner of Sounders FC, Adrian Hanauer.

"With Ozzie’s help – both through his on-field skills and off-field character and leadership – Sounders FC saw great success as it began building its MLS legacy. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Ozzie and his family back to Seattle so that we can honor his incredible career," said Hanauer.

Alonso, a venerable figure of the Rave Green, joined the team during its first MLS season in 2009, playing an instrumental role in the franchise’s success. In his decade-long stint in Seattle, he didn't just log an impressive 23,381 regular-season minutes across 277 games, he also helped the Sounders FC lift major trophies six times. Alonso’s key contributions led to victories including the MLS Cup in 2016, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup four times, and the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2014.

Alonso's dedication to the sport has left a deep impression on Brian Schmetzer, the Head Coach of Sounders FC.

Featured article

"He played the kind of soccer our fans loved to cheer for and opponents feared. It was soccer played with dedication and passion, skill and respect for the game," said Schmetzer. "It’s special to have coached such a stellar player, but, even more so, I’m grateful to know Ozzie as the exceptional human being that he is. It’s an honor to welcome him back to retire as a Sounder."

Alonso left Seattle in 2018 with stints at Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United FC.

RELATED: Hugo Lloris makes 7 saves and wins MLS debut in Los Angeles FC’s 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders

His made 349 regular-season appearances with 13 goals and 26 assists, along with 30 postseason appearances with three goals.

Born in Cuba, Alonso’s journey, marked by resilience and success, brought him to the United States as a part of the Cuban National Team in 2007. He defected from his team while in Houston and began a new life without any connections or certainty of his future, eventually finding a place with the USL’s Charleston Battery.

The Sounders FC mainstay is retiring right where his professional journey began with the one-day contract.

RELATED: Sounders sign Argentinian winger Pedro de la Vega to young designated player deal

As for Alonso's future plans, he will attend Saturday’s MLS home opener against Austin FC, with more information about his activities to be announced later this week.