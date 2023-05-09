Emerald Eats: Making Ranch Beef Brisket Sandwiches with Sun Mountain Lodge

Sun Mountain Lodge stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make Ranch Beef Brisket Sandwiches.

Ingredients:

1 full Salted Baguette from the Mazama Store, cut in half lengthwise

⅔ lb baby or mature arugula (depending on season)

½ cup sour cream

1 tbsp grain mustard

1 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped dill

1 tbsp horseradish

½ cup grated white cheddar cheese

½ cup chopped pickled peppers (Mama Lils or others) (We pickle our own)

2 lbs thinly sliced and smoked Beef Brisket.

Salt and olive oil to taste.

Method:

Toast the baguette on a grill or oven until crispy and golden-brown inside, roughly 6 minutes on 350F in a preheated oven.

Mix the mustard, parsley, dill, horseradish and sour cream to make a sandwich sauce. Toss the cheese and beef brisket, season with salt and warm in the oven for 5 minutes at 350F on a small sheet pan lined with parchment.

Build the sandwich by spreading the sauce, arugula, pickled peppers, and brisket mixture. Cut 4 even sandwiches out of it and dig in!