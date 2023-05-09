Emerald Eats: Making Ranch Beef Brisket Sandwiches with Sun Mountain Lodge
Sun Mountain Lodge stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make Ranch Beef Brisket Sandwiches.
Ingredients:
- 1 full Salted Baguette from the Mazama Store, cut in half lengthwise
- ⅔ lb baby or mature arugula (depending on season)
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tbsp grain mustard
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped dill
- 1 tbsp horseradish
- ½ cup grated white cheddar cheese
- ½ cup chopped pickled peppers (Mama Lils or others) (We pickle our own)
- 2 lbs thinly sliced and smoked Beef Brisket.
- Salt and olive oil to taste.
Method:
Toast the baguette on a grill or oven until crispy and golden-brown inside, roughly 6 minutes on 350F in a preheated oven.
Mix the mustard, parsley, dill, horseradish and sour cream to make a sandwich sauce. Toss the cheese and beef brisket, season with salt and warm in the oven for 5 minutes at 350F on a small sheet pan lined with parchment.
Build the sandwich by spreading the sauce, arugula, pickled peppers, and brisket mixture. Cut 4 even sandwiches out of it and dig in!