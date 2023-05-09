Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Making Ranch Beef Brisket Sandwiches with Sun Mountain Lodge

Published 
Emerald Eats
FOX 13 Seattle

Sun Mountain Lodge stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make Ranch Beef Brisket Sandwiches. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 full Salted Baguette from the Mazama Store, cut in half lengthwise
  • ⅔ lb baby or mature arugula (depending on season)
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 tbsp grain mustard
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 2 tbsp chopped dill
  • 1 tbsp horseradish
  • ½ cup grated white cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup chopped pickled peppers (Mama Lils or others) (We pickle our own)
  • 2 lbs thinly sliced and smoked Beef Brisket.
  • Salt and olive oil to taste.

Method:

Toast the baguette on a grill or oven until crispy and golden-brown inside, roughly 6 minutes on 350F in a preheated oven.

Mix the mustard, parsley, dill, horseradish and sour cream to make a sandwich sauce. Toss the cheese and beef brisket, season with salt and warm in the oven for 5 minutes at 350F on a small sheet pan lined with parchment.

Build the sandwich by spreading the sauce, arugula, pickled peppers, and brisket mixture. Cut 4 even sandwiches out of it and dig in!