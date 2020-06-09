Jury finds Eddie Sulcer 'not guilty' in SeaTac murder

article

This week, a jury acquitted Eddie Sulcer of Murder in the 2nd degree. The jury deliberated for four hours before returning the verdict of Not Guilty.

The verdict comes nearly four years after the highly publicized shooting outside a Seatac 7-11 that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Fernando Arias on April 24, 2020.

According to Sulcer's attorney, video evidence showed that Arias confronted the then 17-year-old and his friends in the 7- 11 gas station. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Arias pulled out a gun and Eddie and his co-defendant Emiliano Charre-Nunez shot Arias in self-defense.

Arias was found with a loaded semiautomatic handgun at his feet.

Forensic evidence demonstrated that Arias’s gun had been displayed during the altercation.

Sulcer was arrested on his 18th birthday. He maintained a plea of not guilty, stating that he acted in self-defense.

Sulcer’s first trial in October 2023 resulted in a hung jury, with 10 of 12 jurors voting to acquit. The State opted to try the case again and Sulcer's second trial started on January 17, 2024.

His attorneys, Laura Robinett and Emily Gause, argued that the police mishandled forensic evidence and rushed to judgment despite clear evidence of self-defense: "This case should never have been brought to trial. The State squandered its limited resources to seek a conviction in a case with overwhelming evidence of self-defense." Mr. Sulcer’s defense team said, "we are overjoyed that our client is finally free, but remain troubled that he spent nearly four years in jail fighting for his innocence."

Sulcer had been in the custody of the King County Jail since his arrest in 2020. He was immediately released from custody following the verdict.



FUGITIVE CAPTURED June 5th, 2020 --

The King County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man in SeaTac on April 24th.



Major Crimes detectives arrested Eddie Lee Lewis Sulcer, a then 17 year old male for Murder 2nd Degree.



The King County Prosecutors Office has charged Sulcer as an adult with both 2nd Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.



Sulcer was located at a home in Enumclaw on Friday night, where detectives say there was a large gathering for a party.



Detectives say on April 24, around 12:20am, the 22-year-old victim was killed in his vehicle in SeaTac near S. 200th and International Blvd S. Detectives say the victim had an argument in the 7-Eleven store prior to the shooting with Sulcer and a 16-year-old suspect arrested prior.



Sulcer is being held in the King County Jail on $2 million dollars bail.

Image released by King County Sheriff's Office

FUGITIVE WANTED IN SEATAC -- May 12th, 2020 --

Detectives in King County are searching for a man charged in the murder of a 22-year-old last month in SeaTac.



According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for 17-year-old Eddie Lee Lewis Sulcer.



Detectives said Sulcer is the second suspect in the April 24 homicide. The victim was killed in his car shortly after midnight after an argument inside of a convenience store near S. 200th and International Blvd S.



"Eddie was inside the 7-Eleven, along with another defendant who we've already arrested, a 16-year-old. They got into an argument with a victim, a 22-year-old victim. The argument kind of spilled outside and as the victim was in his car. Eddie and the other suspect ended-up shooting and killing the victim in his car. This is a bad guy and our concern is that he's already done it to somebody, he can do it to somebody else. He's got criminal history, including robbery and, as you can see, his crimes are escalating and now he's committed a murder, so it's really important that we find him as quickly as possible," said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.









Prosecutors have now charged Sulcer with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.



Authorities said Sulcer has ties to gang members who could be hiding him. He should be considered "armed and dangerous." They said he frequents Auburn, Federal Way, Burien, Lakewood, Puyallup and other areas of Pierce County.



Sulcer has a juvenile felony conviction for Attempted Robbery in the First Degree (2017) as well as a conviction for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree (2017). The convictions came after he arranged to sell a firearm stolen in a home burglary to two 17 year olds. When they showed up, Sulcer and his companion robbed them of $100. When he was later arrested, officers found a loaded stolen handgun on him with six live rounds inside.



If you can tell King County deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you full $1,000 cash reward. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text the info through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. It is completely anonymous.



Detectives in South King County have been investigating a rash of gun violence that included seven shootings in five days in April.

Image released by King County Sheriff's Office

Image released by King County Sheriff's Office