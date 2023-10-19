Cloudy and mainly dry through Saturday

Cloudy skies will be the dominant feature in Thursday and Friday's forecasts, but most areas should stay dry with mild temperatures.

Wednesday set a new daily record high temperature for October 18 with a high of 71 degrees. The old record at Sea-Tac was 70 degrees, set back in 1974.

A weak system to the north will sag south into Washington today, bring a few light sprinkles to Whatcom and Skagit counties. Otherwise, expect more clouds Thursday and Friday with temps above average.

High pressure will begin shifting east heading into the weekend, opening the door for cooler temperatures and showers. Temps will drop into the 50s for much of next week.

The next round of showers arrives on Sunday. Those should be mainly light. The next soaking system hits on Tuesday. Snow levels will also be dropping next week with light snow expected over the higher mountain passes for the first time this season.