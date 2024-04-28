Rainy weather for Seattle with late-spring mountain snow

We're tracking below-normal temperatures and damp weather for Seattle the next few days. Mountain snow will ramp up tonight through Monday.

Highs this afternoon will be several degrees below average, reaching the mid 50s for most. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies, slightly breezy weather and on-and-off showers.

Map of high temperatures for Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Where the rain happens today and tomorrow, some downpours could be locally heavy - dropping visibility and creating slick spots on the roads.

Here's a look at the Futurecast:

Futurecast at 3 p.m. in Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Futurecast at 7 p.m. in Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today through Tuesday, there's a small chance for weak thunderstorms at times, accompanied by small hail and gusty conditions.

Three day forecast in Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Several inches of snow are in the forecast for the mountains tonight through Monday. In fact, there's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 11 tonight to 11 a.m. Monday. Between four and seven inches of snow could accumulate in the areas surrounding White and Stevens Passes. Under heavier bands of snow, there could be localized higher totals.

While Snoqualmie Pass is not included in this advisory, that area could get between three and six inches of snow. It'll be more challenging for the snow to accumulate on the roads itself since temperatures have been mild going into this cooler trend. The cooler surfaces (e.g. the slops) have a better potential for accumulating snow.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades.

At times today through Tuesday, there could be spotty, weak thunderstorms with small hail and gusty conditions.

Wednesday looks dry at this point; however, it'll probably be mostly cloudy.

Showers make a brief comeback on Thursday before drier weather takes over on Friday. Temperatures boost into the mid 60s next weekend.

Seven day forecast for Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful Sunday!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv