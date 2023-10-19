Seattle weather: Lowland rain and mountain snow next week

Hope you enjoy the mostly dry weather the next few days. Soggy weather returns next workweek. In fact, a little mountain snow is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday!

A light sprinkle can't be ruled out tonight. Cloudy skies are forecast through Saturday.



Because the cozy blanket of clouds overnight will insulate the atmosphere somewhat, lows will only drop to the low to mid-50s early Friday. A few neighborhoods could see lows in the upper 40s. Widespread clouds and some fog are expected Friday morning. The gray skies stick around all day tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another light sprinkle is possible Saturday, along with overcast skies and highs in the low 60s.



Most backyards will stay dry on Sunday, but a light shower could make an appearance.

A few showers linger into Monday, but it won't be a washout.



Right now, it looks like a round of lowland rain, a little mountain snow and windy pockets will return late Tuesday into Wednesday.



White Pass could accumulate at least a few inches of snow on Wednesday. Stevens Pass may see snowflakes; however, we're unsure whether the snow will stick to the roads. Snoqualmie Pass won't likely have snow next week.

Hope you have a wonderful evening! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

