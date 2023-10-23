Seattle weather: More clouds and slight chance showers Monday

A cooler afternoon today with highs in the mid 50s after a cloudy start to the day.

Clouds cleared a bit in the afternoon for some nice sunbreaks before the sunset.

Monday, we see mostly cloudy skies and slight chance of rain, mainly north of Seattle up to Everett. We start to see our next round of active weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a stronger upper-level low digs into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, so we will see more rain, wind, cool temperatures and for the first time this season-- mountain snow.

Cooler air will filter in with the upper level low, which will drop snow levels to 2500-3000' Tuesday, then eventually as low as 2000'.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for the Cascades above 3000'.

For the rest of western Washington, we will see widespread rain, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.

Highs will stay below average for the rest of the week and showers will taper Thursday into Friday. A cool weekend ahead, with mainly dry skies and sunbreaks.



