Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Showers at times through the weekend

By
Published  March 22, 2024 11:15am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - A low pressure system off the southern Oregon Coast will continue to spin showers into Western Washington at times this weekend. 

Rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks will be story the next three days around the Puget Sound area. Friday will be the warmest day of the next week with highs in the upper 50s.

High temperatures for Western Washington Friday

Showers will continue to impact the area Friday, but they should be light. Snow levels will remain above 5,000 feet, so it will mainly be rain over the passes.

Futurecast showing rain at 3:00 PM

This weekend, snow levels will be between 3,500 and 5,000 feet. Only a few inches of fresh snow is expected over the passes through Sunday night.

Snow totals expected in the Cascades through Sunday

The snowpack has decreased a bit over the past week due to the dry weather. While the basins are not in dire straits, the snowpack is well below normal for this time of year. Light snow accumulations are expected through the weekend and into early next week.

Snowpack percent of normal in Washington

The next strong weather system will arrive midweek. This could bring heavy mountain snow, gusty wind at times, and heavier rain in the lowlands. Until then, enjoy this very typical early spring weather.

7 day forecast for Seattle and greater Puget Sound area