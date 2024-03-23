Soggy, cooler weather returns to Seattle

What a difference a week makes! Mother Nature is serving up roller-coaster weather for Western Washington: we went swinging from record-breaking highs last weekend in the 70s to the 50s and rain this weekend.

This afternoon, temperatures will max out in the low to mid 50s under cloudy, overcast skies – perfect napping weather :) There will be times of rain which could be soaking in some areas. We even can't rule out a stray thunderstorm with small hail or graupel.

Light mountain snow is a possibility this weekend, but there might be some melting during the daytime hours as temperatures reach the upper 30s to low 40s for places like White, Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

There may be a spotty shower both early Sunday and again in the evening, but otherwise, tomorrow is looking mostly dry. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Monday marks the return of cloudier skies. Occasional showers are possible.

Tuesday will offer morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and an isolated shower.

Wednesday turns a little wetter: the day will alternate between light rain and sunbreaks.

Thursday could be breezy with scattered rain for the Mariners' home opener (go Ms!).

Friday may be slightly sunnier with a light shower.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We appreciate you greatly.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

