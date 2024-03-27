Seattle weather: Stormy Wednesday, sunny Easter weekend

Widespread rain will transition to on and off showers Wednesday afternoon as a front moves through Western Washington.

March has been cooler than average overall, with only a handful of warm days so far. Western Washington will end the month with warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine, heavy showers, and gusty wind at times. Wind gusts will be strongest in the usual spots along the Washington Coast, Admiralty Inlet, and north Puget Sound areas.

Wednesday afternoon will also bring a chance of thunderstorms to Western Washington. If you get caught in one, you could see lightning, hail or graupel, and heavy localized rain.

Snow levels will be around 4,000 feet during the daylight hours and will fall to around 3,000 feet later tonight. We are not expecting significant snow over the Cascades, though 3-6 inches are expected at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes through Thursday night, with a little more expected at White Pass.

The Seattle Mariners open their season at T-Mobile Park this Thursday night. The roof will likely be closed for the home opener with showers in the forecast. Friday through the weekend will be looking much better with lots of sunshine.

By late morning on Friday, the rain will subside and we will be looking at drier and sunnier weather heading into Easter weekend. Temps will bump up to the low 60s early next week.