Seattle weather: Turning wet and cool the rest of this week

Thursday through the weekend will be much cooler and wetter as a series of weather systems hit Western Washington.

A weak front will push inland Wednesday bringing showers at times, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall about 10 to 15 degrees from Tuesday's highs.

A more organized system will hit Thursday, sending widespread rain across Western Washington. Thursday has a good chance of being wet from start to finish with showers lingering into Friday morning.

The Puget Sound area could see a half inch to an inch of rain Thursday, which is much needed. Seattle has less than a half inch of rain in the bucket for April so far. The average for the entire month is 3.18 inches.

On top of the rain, snow levels will also be dropping to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet over the coming days. The higher mountain passes could see a few inches of snow.

Overall, this is going to be a cool and showery week with daytime highs struggling to get out of the 50s.