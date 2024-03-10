Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Olympia house fire, deputies call death 'suspicious'

By Will Wixey
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a person who was found inside a house fire in Olympia Saturday morning.

Deputies originally responded to a reported structure fire at a home on Cooper Point Road NW near Freddie Lane NW at 8:30 a.m.

After the fire was put out, firefighters discovered a dead person inside.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the circumstances surrounding the victim's death are considered "suspicious," and detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.