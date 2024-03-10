Driver killed in road rage hit-and-run crash in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead in Yelm Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a serious injury crash on Bridge Road SE around 11 a.m.

The 911 caller reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the driver that caused the crash fled the scene.

Upon arrival, the fire department found one of the drivers had died in the crash.

During the initial stages of the investigation, deputies say they discovered the crash happened in a road rage-type incident, and the two people involved knew each other.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.