1 killed in Des Moines Safeway parking lot shooting

Two people were shot at while sitting in their car in a Safeway parking lot in Des Moines. One of the victims shot at was killed.

Des Moines police said a man and a woman were sitting in their car around 5 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot when two gunmen drove up next to them and opened fire at the car.

The man, sitting in the driver's seat, was hit. It's unclear if the woman was hit.

Police said the gunmen drove off after the shooting. The man shot died at the scene.

Des Moines PD have not said whether the pair was targeted or whether it was a random shooting.

The Safeway on Pacific Highway S closed for the night. They have given police their security camera footage.

