Teen brings gun to high school in Tacoma, police say

A 15-year-old boy is locked up after Tacoma Police say he brought a gun to school.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln High School in Tacoma.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News two students smelled like weed, and when faculty went through one of the teens’ bags, they found the gun.

FOX 13 news spoke to parents and students on campus Wednesday. Some told us they weren’t even aware of the incident.

Police say they arrested the 15-year-old without any incident and booked him into Remann Hall.

FOX 13 News spoke with officials at Tacoma Public Schools who confirmed the incident and said the student was expelled.

RELATED: Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes in Tacoma reach 10-year high

Here is the district’s full statement:

"Yesterday during a routine interaction with a student, a weapon was uncovered. Security was able to secure the weapon and contact Tacoma Police without causing any disruption to classes. Following the law and our district protocols, the student was detained by police and expelled from school. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority for us. We appreciate the quick actions of staff to keep everyone safe."