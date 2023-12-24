4.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Quilcene

article

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Quilcene early Sunday morning.

The epicenter of the quake was reported around 7:15 a.m. in an area near Quilcene, which is just off Highway 101 and west of Poulsbo.

It doesn't appear that there were any injuries or reports of damage. No tsunami warnings were issued and one is not expected.

Users on ‘X,' formerly known as Twitter, reported feeling shaking in areas as far north as Everett and as far east as North Bend.

If you felt it, you can make a report here.