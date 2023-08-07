Arlington man arrested after gunning down victim during argument

Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Arlington man suspected of gunning down another man during an argument Saturday night.

Snohomish County deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near 121st St NE and 179th Dr NE, just off of Jordan Rd. When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect drove to a home in the area and "confronted residents."

He and the victim argued outside the home, and the suspect shot the man and left.

RELATED: Police search for suspects in multiple convenience store robberies in Pierce County

Authorities say the suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder.