Police search for suspects in multiple convenience store robberies in Pierce County

Detectives are looking for suspects in at least five convenience store armed robberies in Pierce County over the weekend.

Police told FOX 13 most of the robberies happened in Pierce County. One happened in Lakewood in the 3700 block of Steilacoom Boulevard and the others in Pierce County happened on Portland Avenue East and Canyon Road.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Police described the suspects as young adults, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall to 5 feet and 10 inches tall and with a slim build. They are armed with at least a pistol and knife, and could be driving a stolen dark blue Kia sedan or a white Kia Soul.