Armed suspect robs Edmonds postal worker, steals mailbox keys

A USPS postal worker was robbed by an armed suspect in Edmonds on Tuesday, and police are warning the public that mailbox keys for several mail routes were stolen.

According to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD), just after 5:30 p.m., a postal worker reported being robbed near the corner of 72nd Ave. W and 179th St. SW.

Edmonds Police Department

Authorities say the suspect stole mailbox keys for several mail routes, including public and apartment lock boxes.

The EPD says the suspect was a Black man in his 20s. He was around 5’10", weighing 150 pounds. He also had dreadlocks that were about five inches long.

The suspect was wearing a blue disposable mask, a black puffy jacket and fled the scene in a black Nissan-style sedan.

Authorities are asking anyone who spots the suspect to not approach and instead call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.