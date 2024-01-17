Volunteer fire department targeted by tool thieves impacting 911 response

The Browns Point Fire Department is asking for the community's help after someone broke into their fire engine and stole thousands of dollars in life-saving equipment.

The theft, reported to Tacoma Police on Monday, happened in broad daylight as several firefighters were out grocery shopping.

Lt. Dylan Tapia says the department is shocked and called this act brazen and bold.

He estimates thieves got away with more than $15,000 worth of tools; a huge setback for a small station run by mostly volunteers.

"It's sad to see that willingness to volunteer and that goodness of heart basically be spit on," Tapia said. He's overwhelmed and frustrated.

"It's frustrating to put as much of your time and life into this and see people just come and just steal from not just you but from your district, from your department, from the people, the community that you're trying to serve," Tapia said.

A customer stopped to alert them that their truck was being ransacked by two men just as they were starting their shopping trip on Monday around 1:30 p.m. at the QFC near 509.

Volunteer firefighter Alondra Swords, says she sprinted towards the loading dock, where they usually park the fire truck.

"I stood there just kind of dumbstruck that anybody was brazen enough to remove those items in broad daylight," Swords said.

She caught a glimpse of their equipment in a white pickup truck with a U-Haul trailer in tow.

"It's really hard to understand how selfish some people can be when I'm here trying to be as selfless as possible," Swords said.

This is a big loss for this small fire department – where almost everyone is a volunteer. The thieves stole their extrication tools, saws, basic lifesaving equipment including thermometers, oxygen tanks, lights, axes.

"(It is) really difficult to be able to continue to do our jobs," Lt. Tapia said. "We just don't have the equipment to do it. It's not safe for us. It's not safe for our patients."

The Lieutenant says it could be anywhere from a few weeks to two months to replace some of their tools. Their second engine can now only fight fires. While they have replaced some of their tools, it comes at a cost.

"We did not budget for this, so we are going to suffer in other ways because of it," Swords said.

On Tuesday night, several volunteer firefighters were already being trained on the new tools, including chainsaws purchased by their chief earlier.

While they fear being targeted again, it’s not slowing them down.

"We are going to show up even if we don't have all the tools we need," Swords said. "We’re still here, we’re still going to come when the call comes in and we’re going to make the best of the circumstances that we can."

As of Tuesday evening, no one had been arrested. If you saw anything that may help find the thieves, you're asked to call Tacoma Police.